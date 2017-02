TOKYO Japanese Economics Minister Motohisa Furukawa said on Thursday that the economy continued its uptrend in January-March and that it was expected to see moderate growth in the second quarter.

Furukawa said in a statement that reconstruction demand and government subsidies for low emission cars contributed to first quarter growth, along with a pickup in exports from the Thai floods and the U.S. economic recovery.

