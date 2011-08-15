TOKYO Japan's economy contracted at a slower pace than expected in the second quarter as output and exports recovered from the deadly earthquake in March, but a soaring yen and slowing global growth cloud the outlook for an economy emerging from recession.

Analysts expect the economy to rebound in July-September, probably at the fastest rate among major industrialized nations, as companies made faster-than-expected progress in restoring supply chains hit by the March quake. But growing risks to this scenario could strain a depleted arsenal of policy tools.

Following are key points from the gross domestic product (GDP) data:

-- GDP shrank 0.3 percent in the second quarter, the third straight contraction, the longest streak since four straight quarters of contraction between April-June 2008 and January-March in 2009.

-- Annualised GDP for April-June shrank 1.3 percent from the previous quarter, also the third straight quarter of contraction, but better than the minus 2.6 percent projected by economists.

-- Private consumption, which accounts for about 60 percent of Japan's economy, slipped 0.1 percent, the third straight quarter of decline, but the level of falls narrowed from a 0.6 percent drop the quarter before.

-- Capital spending rose 0.2 percent, the first increase in two quarters, after a revised 1.4 percent fall in January-March.

-- Exports declined 4.9 percent in April-June, the biggest fall since a 25.3 percent of drop in January-March 2009, due to declines in overseas demand, supply constraints and the yen's appreciation.

-- Public investment rose 3.0 percent in the second quarter, the first climb in six quarters, helped by government spending on reconstruction after the quake and tsunami.

-- Net exports shaved 0.8 percentage point off Japan's GDP in April-June, making a negative contribution for the fourth straight quarter.

-- Domestic demand helped 0.4 percentage point of GDP growth, a positive contribution for the first time in three quarters.

-- The GDP deflator fell 2.2 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier, falling for a seventh quarter in a row.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Joseph Radford)