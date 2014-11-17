TOKYO Japan's economy unexpectedly shrank an annualized 1.6 percent in July-September after a severe contraction in the previous quarter, likely solidifying the view that premier Shinzo Abe will delay a second sales tax hike next year.

COMMENTARY:

YOSHIKI SHINKE, CHIEF ECONOMIST, DAI-ICHI LIFE RESEARCH INSTITUTE

"I did not expect the growth figures to be this weak.

"We had expected capital investment would underpin the economy but the weak capital spending in these GDP numbers raises worries about the economic outlook. And considering the huge fall that we saw in consumer spending in the second quarter, the extent of its rebound looks especially weak.

"I think the Bank of Japan will have to cut its growth forecast for this fiscal year when it releases reviews of its economic and price forecasts next January. In addition to that, the pace of rise in consumer prices will slow given oil price falls while market speculation about further easing will probably increase."

JUNKO NISHIOKA, CHIEF ECONOMIST, RBS SECURITIES JAPAN

"Domestic demand was quite bad, with consumption and capital investment both much worse than expected. This environment makes it increasingly tough to call for an increase in the consumption tax, making it virtually certain that they'll put off the tax hike and hold a snap election."

"The fact that domestic demand was so bad was unexpected ... It seems that the bad weather this summer may have played a role, but the overall trends are not that bad.

"If you look at other fundamental indicators, they've shifted over to an increasing trend, so if this continues, even though this quarter was unfortunate, the next quarter should be better."

STEFAN WORRALL, DIRECTOR OF EQUITY CASH SALES, CREDIT SUISSE

"(The GDP figures) give almost 100 percent support to speculation that there's going to be an early election. If there was any remaining doubt among market particpants that there was a decision yet to be made, this result has killed those doubts. It's now a done deal.

"The sales tax hike was never part of Abenomics, to turn deflation into inflation. It was actually a speed bump that risks preventing those other policies from achieving take-off velocity. Its removal gives a better chance for other aspects of Abenomics to succeed.

"It's not risk of JGB default that is the biggest concern in Japan at the moment. It's the risk that inflation policies fail. (Fiscal reconstruction worries) are a second order problem. The most important policy for Japan's ability to come out of its slump would be to try and induce inflation expectations among the private sector."

YUICHI KODAMA, CHIEF ECONOMIST, MEIJI YASUDA LIFE INSURANCE

"The data shows domestic demand remained weak as damage from the April sales tax has gone on longer than previously expected. The negative contribution from private inventory was also another major factor in GDP contracting.

"Looking at other economic data, the economy seems to have hit the bottom around summer to autumn and it will likely improve in the October-December period although the pace of recovery is expected to be slower than the projections by the government and the Bank of Japan.

"I think the BOJ will wait and examine the effects from its latest monetary easing in late October for a while. But it will probably need to embark on new easing measures sometime next fiscal year as it will be hard to achieve its 2 percent inflation goal."

KENICHIRO YOSHIDA, SENIOR ECONOMIST, MIZUHO RESEARCH INSTITUTE

"The consensus was much higher. But the reading is -1.6 percent; it's much weaker than we expected.

"Capital investment is very weak - it's very common in Europe and the United States.

"The growth of consumption is very weak; that's one reason that the government may decide to delay the sales tax.

"It will be difficult to reach the BOJ's inflation target this year."

