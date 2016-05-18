Japan's newly appointed Economics Minister Nobuteru Ishihara walks into Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Japan's government will be flexible as it takes policy steps, with an eye on economic developments, Economy Minister Nobuteru Ishihara said on Wednesday.

"Japan's economy is expected to continue recovering moderately as improvements in job and income conditions continue," Ishihara said in a statement issued after the release of first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data.

"But we need to be mindful of the effects of developments in China and other emerging economies ... as well as market volatility," he said.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)