TOKYO Japan's government spokesman said on Friday that the Bank of Japan's tankan business sentiment survey showed companies' cautious stance.

Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Koichi Hagiuda also told a news conference that the government would take appropriate steps as needed while it closely monitors the uncertainty stemming from Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

Japanese manufacturers' confidence was unchanged in June from three months ago, while consumer prices fell in May in discouraging signs for a fragile economy as it grapples with a strong yen and slack overseas demand.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)