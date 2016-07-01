Futures rise ahead on jobs data; bank shares gain
U.S. stock index futures were up on Friday as investors awaited a crucial employment report to get a steer on the economy, while bank shares added to the upside.
TOKYO Japan's government spokesman said on Friday that the Bank of Japan's tankan business sentiment survey showed companies' cautious stance.
Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Koichi Hagiuda also told a news conference that the government would take appropriate steps as needed while it closely monitors the uncertainty stemming from Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
Japanese manufacturers' confidence was unchanged in June from three months ago, while consumer prices fell in May in discouraging signs for a fragile economy as it grapples with a strong yen and slack overseas demand.
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
U.S. stock index futures were up on Friday as investors awaited a crucial employment report to get a steer on the economy, while bank shares added to the upside.
TOKYO Japan is putting together a package it says could generate 700,000 U.S. jobs and help create a $450-billion market, to present to U.S. President Donald Trump next week, government sources familiar with the plans said.
BERLIN European Central Bank President Mario Draghi will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Thursday to review eurozone issues, a German government spokeswoman said on Friday.