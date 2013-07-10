A security guard stands at a bank in front of the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO The Bank of Japan is set to keep policy steady on Thursday and upgrade its view of the economy on expectations that a weak yen and its massive monetary stimulus already in place will be enough to offset the hit from slowing Chinese growth.

Many central bank officials are encouraged by bright signs in the economy as the yen's fall to multi-year lows supports exports and the feel-good mood generated by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's reflationary strategy bolsters consumer spending.

The BOJ's nine board members are expected to discuss concerns about major trading partner China, highlighted by news on Wednesday that its exports unexpectedly fell an annual 3.1 percent in June, as they scrutinize risks to the outlook.

But the BOJ is still likely to revise up its assessment of the world's third-largest economy for the seventh straight month to signal Japan has, or is close to achieving, a recovery, said sources familiar with the central bank's thinking.

That suggests the BOJ will probably hold off on any additional monetary stimulus at least until late October, when it overhauls its economic and price projections.

"Japan is now the fastest-growing G7 economy. There's really not much the BOJ is worried about in terms of economic growth," said Kyohei Morita, chief Japan economist at Barclays Capital.

As such, the BOJ is widely expected to say after the two-day meeting that it will maintain its pledge to increase base money, or cash and deposits with the central bank, at an annual pace of 60 trillion to 70 trillion yen ($600 billion-$700 billion) to meet a target of lifting inflation to 2 percent in two years.

That extraordinary stimulus, which was unleashed in April, and Abe's reflationary policies added momentum to a rally in shares and the decline in the yen.

AMBITIOUS TARGET

Markets suffered a setback in late May as expectations emerged the U.S. Federal Reserve would taper its own bond-buying program, but some calm has been restored in recent weeks.

The market volatility appears to have had little impact on the economy, which emerged from a shallow recession late last year to grow an annualized 4.1 percent in the March quarter.

Japan's factory output rose 2 percent and exports grew at their fastest annual pace in more than two years in May.

On Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund raised its growth forecast for Japan to 2 percent this year on the back of the BOJ's stimulus, its strongest forecast for a G7 nation.

The BOJ board is unlikely to make major changes to the economic forecasts made in a semi-annual review in April, when it saw core consumer inflation accelerating to reach 1.9 percent in the business year ending in March 2016.

That projection, however, is far more ambitious than private-sector forecasts around 1 percent, a sign many analysts doubt there can be a quick exit from 15 years of deflation.

"Consumer inflation will accelerate but not as quickly as the BOJ projects. The central bank may come under pressure to ease again in October, when it reviews its long-term forecasts again based on more evidence of slow price growth," said Barclay's Morita.

The BOJ may slightly revise up its forecast of 2.9 percent economic growth for the current 2013/14 fiscal year, but is seen roughly maintaining its projections of 1.4 percent growth in the 2014/15 and a 1.6 percent increase for 2015/16, the sources said.

($1 = 101.0650 Japanese yen)

