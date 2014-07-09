Oil prices fall to three-month low as U.S. rig count climbs
SEOUL Oil prices dropped to their lowest in three months on Monday despite OPEC efforts to curb crude output, dragged down as U.S. drillers kept adding rigs.
TOKYO, Japanese wholesale prices rose 4.6 percent in the year to June, Bank of Japan data showed on Thursday.
The rise in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, compares with the median market forecast for a 4.5 percent annual increase and follows a 4.4 percent annual increase in May.
Overall final goods prices -- the prices of finished products charged to businesses -- rose 0.9 percent from a year earlier.
Domestic final goods prices, which loosely track the consumer price index, rose 0.2 percent from a year earlier.
Details were as follows (preliminary, with percentage change; economists' median forecast in parentheses; previous figures may be revised):
JUNE MAY APRIL JUNE INDEX
Year-on-year +4.6 (+4.5) +4.4 +4.2 106.3
Mth-on-mth +0.2 (+0.1) +0.3 +2.9
To view the full tables, go to
SEOUL Oil prices dropped to their lowest in three months on Monday despite OPEC efforts to curb crude output, dragged down as U.S. drillers kept adding rigs.
TOKYO The euro firmed to one-month highs against the dollar in Asian trading on Monday, after some European Central Bank policymakers raised the possibility of hiking interest rates before bond purchases end.
TOKYO The Bank of Japan is expected to keep monetary policy steady on Thursday and stress that inflation is nowhere near levels that justify talk of withdrawing massive stimulus, as weak consumer spending casts a cloud over an otherwise healthy pick-up in the economy.