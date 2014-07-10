Oil touches three-month lows, as U.S. supply swells
LONDON Oil hovered around three-month lows on Monday, as rising U.S. inventories and drilling activity offset optimism over OPEC's efforts to restrict crude output.
TOKYO, Japanese wholesale prices rose 4.6 percent in the year to June, Bank of Japan data showed on Thursday.
The rise in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, compares with the median market forecast for a 4.5 percent annual increase and follows a 4.4 percent annual increase in May.
Overall final goods prices -- the prices of finished products charged to businesses -- rose 0.9 percent from a year earlier.
Domestic final goods prices, which loosely track the consumer price index, rose 0.2 percent from a year earlier.
Details were as follows (preliminary, with percentage change; economists' median forecast in parentheses; previous figures may be revised):
JUNE MAY APRIL JUNE INDEX
Year-on-year +4.6 (+4.5) +4.4 +4.2 106.3
Mth-on-mth +0.2 (+0.1) +0.3 +2.9
To view the full tables, go to
LONDON Buying from the start of European trade on Monday halted three days of losses for the dollar, the impact of higher U.S. market interest rates turning it positive on the day against both the euro <EUR=> and a basket of currencies.
RIYADH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in charge of Saudi Arabia's reforms, left on Monday for Washington to meet President Donald Trump on a visit expected to promote the world's top oil exporter as an investment destination.