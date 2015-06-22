Oil falls as U.S. drilling offsets talk of an OPEC-led cut extension
SINGAPORE Oil prices fell on Monday as rising U.S. drilling activity outweighed talks that an OPEC-led production cut initially due to end in mid-2017 may be extended.
TOKYO Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Monday that he was closely watching whether negotiations between Greece and its creditors would break a deadlock as failure could have a potential impact on Japan and the world economy.
Aso made the comment after Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras offered a new package of reforms to foreign creditors, a ray of hope for a last-minute deal at an emergency euro zone summit meeting later in the day.
"Japanese media has been reporting that even if Greek finances went bust that would not impact Japan, but I cannot tell," Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting, citing how the collapse of Lehman Brothers triggered a global financial crisis.
KUWAIT A joint committee of ministers from OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers has agreed to review whether a global pact to limit supplies should be extended by six months, it said in a statement on Sunday.