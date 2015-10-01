Oil prices edge up after dent from U.S. inventories
LONDON Oil prices rose on Thursday, on track for a fourth consecutive daily gain, after recovering from losses triggered by record high U.S. crude inventories.
TOKYO The Bank of Japan should ease monetary policy further in October but doing so at its meeting next week would be difficult, a ruling party lawmaker and one of the architects of premier Shinzo Abe's economic policy strategy said on Thursday.
The BOJ will hold policy meetings on Oct. 6-7 and Oct. 30.
Kozo Yamamoto, a close aide to Abe, also told reporters that corporate sentiment was not turning up due to static consumer spending.
The confidence of Japan's big manufacturers worsened in the three months to September, the BOJ's tankan survey showed, raising doubts the government's "Abenomics" policies of fiscal and monetary stimulus can do much more to improve Japan Inc's cautious economic outlook.
(Reporting by Yuko Yoshikawa; Writing by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Kim Coghill)
OTTAWA The value of Canadian building permits fell in February, driven by a decrease in construction plans for single-family homes, government buildings and elementary schools, data from Statistics Canada showed on Thursday.
BENGALURU The Canadian dollar will weaken over the coming months, pressured by an uncertain economic outlook and the prospect of higher interest rates in the United States even as the Bank of Canada stays on the sidelines, a Reuters poll showed.