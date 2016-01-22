TOKYO Japan's factory output and household spending were expected to decline in December and consumer inflation was seen likely to remain tepid, a Reuters poll found.

Weak data may reinforce concerns that Japan's economy is struggling to recover from persistent stagnation, after just managing to dodge recession in July-September last year.

Market speculation is growing that the BOJ may expand its stimulus program as soon as its rate review on Jan. 28-29 when the central bank is also seen likely to cut core consumer inflation forecasts.

"Not only are financial markets volatile, but Japan's real economy is weak and its outlook is uncertain. A path towards the BOJ's 2 percent inflation goal is unclear. So it is possible to picture a scenario of the BOJ easing again (in January)," said Yoshiki Shinke, chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.

"But it is a question of whether BOJ easing alone would be effective enough to dispel the adverse impact of external factors such as worries about China's economy and tumbling oil prices."

The poll of 22 analysts found industrial production was expected to fall 0.3 percent in December from the previous month, after it slipped 0.9 percent in November.

The trade ministry will announce the factory output data at 8:50 a.m. on Jan.29 (2350 GMT Jan. 28).

The core consumer price index (CPI), which includes oil products but excludes volatile fresh food prices, was expected to inch up 0.1 percent in December from a year ago, the poll found. The index was also up 0.1 percent in November.

"We expect annual core CPI will stay in positive territory until February but oil price falls will feed through to inflation from March and there is a high possibility that the index will fall below zero again," an analyst at SMBC Nikko Securities said in the survey.

The poll also found retail sales were expected to dip 0.1 percent in December from a year ago after falling 1.1 percent the previous month.

Household spending was seen likely to fall 2.4 percent in December from a year earlier, the poll found, down for a fourth straight month.

The jobless rate was expected to be 3.3 percent in December, unchanged from the previous month.

The internal affairs ministry will announce consumer inflation data, the jobless rate and household spending figures at 8:30 a.m. on Jan.29 (2330 GMT Jan. 28), while the trade ministry will release retail sales on Jan. 28.

Exports were expected to fall 6.8 percent in December from a year earlier, for a third straight month, and imports were seen to drop an annual 16.4 percent for the month, down for 12 months in a row, the poll found, resulting in a trade surplus of 100 billion yen ($846.96 million)in December.

