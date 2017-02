TOKYO Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said it would be good if dollar/yen settled around 109 yen, the Nikkei business reported on Tuesday.

Aso made the comment in parliament, the Nikkei said.

The yen was hovering around 109.42 yen per dollar JPY=EBS on Tuesday after it touched an 18-month high of 105.50 yen per dollar early this month.

