TOKYO The Bank of Japan is expected to keep monetary settings unchanged on Wednesday but may offer a more somber view of the economy on mounting evidence of the pain Europe's debt crisis is inflicting on global growth and Japan's recovery prospects.

Slowing exports, worsening business sentiment and soft capital spending are challenging the central bank's view that the world's third-largest economy will recover early next year.

In a sign of the growing pain from the global slowdown, Japan's exports fell at their fastest annual pace in six months in November with shipments to Asia declining on weak demand for semiconductor chips and digital cameras.

But the BOJ feels conditions have not worsened enough to warrant an immediate policy response, having eased policy two months ago with an increase in its asset buying program.

With no end in sight to the euro zone debt woes, the BOJ also wants to save its ammunition in case it needs to fight a renewed yen spike or any contagion from Europe next year.

"Given that yen moves are now stable, the BOJ will sit on the sidelines. The key for the outlook will be U.S. and European monetary policy," said Yuichi Kodama, chief economist at Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance in Tokyo.

"The Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank could ease policy further next year, which may push up the yen. I see a 50-percent chance of the BOJ easing by March next year."

The BOJ is widely expected to keep its benchmark policy rate in a range of zero to 0.1 percent.

DOWNGRADE EYED

Central banks are flooding markets with liquidity as markets remain on edge about Europe's ability to put a floor under a bond market selloff that is pushing borrowing costs for countries such as Italy and Spain towards unsustainable levels.

The Fed has pledged to keep interest rates near zero until mid-2013 and the ECB cut its main interest rate to a record low this month, as the fallout from Europe's debt crisis stoked fears of a global economic slump.

The BOJ is also ready to inject huge amounts of liquidity in market operations to fend off any contagion from Europe as it sees a global credit crunch as a real potential risk.

Any such move may be followed by additional monetary easing in the form of an increase in the BOJ's asset buying scheme, under which it buys government and private debt.

But if markets stay relatively calm, the BOJ prefers to stand pat for as long as possible to wait for more clues on whether exports, particularly to Asia, will hold up and support the economy.

Japan's economy rebounded from a recession triggered by the March earthquake and tsunami, but is expected to slow sharply this quarter as the initial spurt driven by companies restoring supply chains and production facilities tails off.

The BOJ is clinging to its view that the economy will resume a moderate recovery but is less convinced it will pull out of the doldrums in spring next year, with the global slowdown now spreading to emerging economies -- Japan's key export markets.

Many in the bank are counting on support to growth from fiscal spending for reconstruction from the March disaster, but that may not be enough to offset weakening overseas demand.

The central bank may offer a bleaker assessment on the economy or stronger warnings on risks, as the murky outlook is already hurting business sentiment and prompting companies to trim capital expenditure plans.

Pessimists on the board may call for immediate action, although it would take a renewed yen spike or sharp falls in Tokyo stock prices for the BOJ to ease now.

The central bank loosened monetary policy in October by topping up its asset buying scheme to ease the pain from sharp yen rises and the global slowdown on the export-reliant economy.

It kept policy on hold last month but revised down its economic assessment to say that while Japan's economy continued to pick up, its growth was moderating.

