IMF's Lipton says let's stay calm and see what comes from Trump
BERLIN A top official from the International Monetary Fund warned against over-reactions to the plans of U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday.
TOKYO A senior IMF official said on Thursday that the euro-zone sovereign debt crisis remains the biggest risk to the global economy, but he does not expect China's economy to suffer a hard landing.
IMF Deputy Managing Director Naoyuki Shinohara cited Europe's debt crisis, the U.S. "fiscal cliff" of spending cuts and tax hikes in 2013, and a hard landing by China and other emerging market economies as risks to the world economy.
He added in a lecture in Tokyo that of the three risk factors, the euro zone crisis posed the "overwhelmingly big risk" to the rest of the world.
"I do not expect China to have such a hard landing as to mean its economic growth rate falling below 7-8 percent," he said.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Michael Watson)
LISBON Portugal has made a new early repayment of 1.7 billion euros (£1.45 billion) to the International Monetary Fund, meaning it has reimbursed half of the bailout loans provided by the IMF during the 2011 debt crisis, the Finance Ministry said on Monday.
BRUSSELS Slovakia would welcome the International Monetary Fund's involvement in the Greek bailout but is not willing to pay any price for it, including accepting any debt relief, which Athens does not need, Slovak Finance Minister Peter Kazimir said.