TOKYO Japan's economic risks over the medium term are tilted to the downside as the government could fail to deliver the additional reforms needed to lift potential growth and pare public debt, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe needs to go beyond the second installment of his growth strategy announced in June and take even bolder steps to increase the labor supply and loosen regulations in the services sector, the IMF said.

The Bank of Japan does not need to ease monetary policy again now as prices for a broader number of goods are rising, but the central bank should be ready to increase risk asset purchases quickly if growth weakens, the IMF said in a statement to mark the end of its annual economic assessment.

If Japan's government does not produce the needed reforms, this could overburden monetary policy, cause undue yen strength and complicate an exit from quantitative easing, the IMF said.

"If Abenomics does not deliver on its reform promises, growth expectations could falter and concerns about the health of public finances could rise," the IMF said.

The IMF statement comes amid growing concern that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's economic policies, known as "Abenomics," may be stalling as exports struggle and factory output weakens.

Japan's economic growth will reach 1.6 percent this year, above its potential growth rate, due to strong capital expenditure and a run-up in consumer spending ahead of the April sales tax increase, the IMF said.

Growth will stabilize around 1 percent in the medium term, but Abe needs to introduce even more of his so-called "third arrow" reforms than he did last month to improve the economy, the IMF said.

EXPECTING INFLATION

Part of Abe's economic policy relies on aggressive quantitative easing launched by the BOJ last year to pull Japan firmly out of deflation and achieve 2 percent inflation.

Consumer price gains are still largely related to the yen's depreciation pushing up import prices, but inflation is spreading to other goods and inflation expectations are rising, the IMF said.

The IMF expects inflation to reach 2 percent in fiscal 2016/17, a year later than the BOJ expects, but the IMF says the BOJ can afford to keep its policy on hold for now.

Over time, sustained monetary easing without structural reforms to improve growth would raise the risk of financial instability, the IMF said.

The IMF has pushed labor reforms in particular, including moves to encourage more women to enter the labor market. Jerry Schiff, the IMF's mission chief for Japan, also said the government should consider changes to its laws to make it easier and more attractive for foreign workers to stay in the country, which could relatively quickly address labor shortages in some industries.

In another structural change, the government raised the national sales tax to 8 percent from 5 percent in April to pay for rising welfare costs.

The IMF said the government should stick with its plan to raise the tax again to 10 percent next year and take even further measures to lower the public debt burden, which is the worst in the world at more than twice the size of Japan's $5 trillion economy.

A proposed cut in the corporate tax rate, which is part of Abe's growth strategy, could spur business investment, but there need to be offsetting measures to make up for the lost tax revenue, the IMF said.

