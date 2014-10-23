TOKYO Japan should go ahead with a second sales tax hike next year in order to maintain credibility of its fiscal framework, an International Monetary Fund official said on Thursday.

"Going ahead with the tax (hike) is very important," said Roberto Guimaraes-Filho, deputy division chief of the Regional Studies Division at the IMF's Asia Pacific Department.

Speaking at a seminar, the official said the IMF expects Japan's economy to grow by an annualized 3.4 percent in July-September, rebounding from the deepest slump since the 2009 global financial crisis in the previous quarter after April's tax hike.

Japan's national sales tax rose to 8 percent from 5 percent in April and the government is due to decide by year-end whether to proceed with a second tax increase to 10 percent next year.

The comments from the IMF official come amid growing concerns in Japan over whether the world's third-largest economy can withstand the blow from a further tax hike.

The IMF forecast Japan's growth at 0.9 percent this year, which is above its estimated potential. The official said while the economic outlook is solid in the near-term, Japan should rebuild fiscal buffers to counter negative shocks in the future.

"It's really about having a fiscal framework that is credible so that down the road if you have shocks, you can use fiscal policy instrument in a sort of credible fashion to cushion a blow from any adverse shock," he said.

The official also stressed the need for the Bank of Japan to continue with its current easing stance to meet its price goal.

The BOJ deployed an intense burst of stimulus last April, pledging to bring inflation to 2 percent in roughly two years via aggressive asset purchases.

"Continuation of these policies in Japan is important to make sure that inflation expectations are indeed consistent with the target that BOJ has, so as to avoid any sort of communication issues," Guimaraes-Filho said.

Many private economists are skeptical that the BOJ will meet its inflation target and see it easing policy further.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)