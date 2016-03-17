TOKYO A Japanese ruling party lawmaker said on Thursday the government needs to consider expanding its tax-free stock investment program targeting retail investors to boost household assets and spur fund supply for economic growth.

Takumi Nemoto, head of the Liberal Democratic Party's financial research panel, made the comment to Reuters when asked about the Nippon Individual Saving Account (NISA) program, which allows individual investors to invest up to 6 million yen ($53,770) in stocks without being subject to taxes.

"We need to consider steps including perpetuating (the program)," Nemoto said in an interview.

The government launched NISA in 2014 in a bid to shift households' investment away from savings to securities. Currently, a tax-exemption period of up to five years is applied after individual investors open their NISA accounts.

Under present rules, investors have until the end of 2023 to open NISA accounts, and then the program will lapse.

Stock brokerage firms have called for making the NISA program permanent in order to boost the Tokyo stock market.

