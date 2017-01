TOKYO Japanese Economy Minister Nobuteru Ishihara said on Tuesday that a fall in the British pound and declines in stocks reflected uncertainty about Britain's departure from the European Union and about the global economy.

"These moves show there is a lot of focus on uncertainty for the global economy. This is a situation we would also like to monitor," Ishihara told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

