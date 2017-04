Japan's newly appointed Economics Minister Nobuteru Ishihara walks into Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Japanese Economy Minister Nobuteru Ishihara said on Tuesday he wants the Bank of Japan to continue working to meet its 2 percent inflation target.

Ishihara, speaking to reporters, said the BOJ's adoption last week of negative rates is positive for capital expenditure and the housing market.

Ishihara also said he needs more time to monitor the impact of the BOJ's negative rate policy.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editng by Chris Gallagher)