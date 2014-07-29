A man using a mobile phone sits on the steps of a building at a business district in Tokyo June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO The availability of jobs in Japan held at its highest in more than two decades, official data showed, while news of rising household spending suggested consumers were shrugging off April's sales tax hike.

Household spending rose 1.5 percent in June from the previous month in seasonally adjusted terms, falling short of economists' median estimate of a 2.2 percent increase - reversing the contractions seen in April and May.

The jobless rate unexpectedly rose to 3.7 percent in June from 3.5 percent in May, but labor shortages in construction and retail suggest the jobless rate is not likely to rise sharply.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio rose to 1.10 in June from 1.09 in the previous month, data from the labor ministry showed on Tuesday, matching a high last seen in June 1992. Household spending showed signs that consumption is gradually recovering after a sales tax increase in April, supporting the Bank of Japan's argument that domestic demand is strong enough to drive economic growth and push inflation to its 2 percent price target.

On an annual basis, Japanese household spending fell 3.0 percent in June from a year ago, less than the median market forecast for a 3.8 percent annual decline and well below the 8.0 percent decline in the year to June.

Retail sales fell 0.6 percent in June from a year ago, more than the median estimate for a 0.5 percent annual decline and faster than a 0.4 percent decline in the year to May.

The government raised the national sales tax to 8 percent from 5 percent on April 1 to pay for rising welfare costs.

