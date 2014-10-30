Oil prices fall to three-month low as U.S. rig count climbs
SEOUL Oil prices dropped to their lowest in three months on Monday despite OPEC efforts to curb crude output, dragged down as U.S. drillers kept adding rigs.
TOKYO Japan's jobless rate rose in September and the availability of jobs fell for the first time in more than three years, suggesting the labor market is starting to lose some momentum.
The jobs-to-applicants ratio was 1.09 in September, down from 1.10 the previous month, which matches the highest since June 1992, according to data from the labor ministry. The decline was the first since May 2011 and matched the median estimate.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 3.6 percent from August's 3.5 percent, internal affairs ministry data showed on Friday. Economists' median forecast had pointed to a reading of 3.6 percent.
The number of new job offers rose 0.5 percent in September from the previous month and was up 6.3 percent from a year ago.
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
SEOUL Oil prices dropped to their lowest in three months on Monday despite OPEC efforts to curb crude output, dragged down as U.S. drillers kept adding rigs.
LONDON Buying from the start of European trade on Monday halted three days of losses for the dollar, the impact of higher U.S. market interest rates turning it positive on the day against both the euro <EUR=> and a basket of currencies.
MOSCOW Russia is considering raising value added tax but lowering mandatory social security payments, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday.