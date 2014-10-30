TOKYO Japan's jobless rate rose in September and the availability of jobs fell for the first time in more than three years, suggesting the labor market is starting to lose some momentum.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio was 1.09 in September, down from 1.10 the previous month, which matches the highest since June 1992, according to data from the labor ministry. The decline was the first since May 2011 and matched the median estimate.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 3.6 percent from August's 3.5 percent, internal affairs ministry data showed on Friday. Economists' median forecast had pointed to a reading of 3.6 percent.

The number of new job offers rose 0.5 percent in September from the previous month and was up 6.3 percent from a year ago.

