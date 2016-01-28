TOKYO Japan's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady in December at 3.3 percent, matching economists' median forecast, data by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed on Friday.

The jobs-applicants ratio rose to a 24-year high of 1.27 in December, versus the median forecast of a 1.26 in a Reuters poll of economists, separate data by the labor ministry showed.

(A full table can be seen on the internal affairs ministry's website:

here )

(Note: The jobs-to-applicants ratio and new job offers can be seen in Japanese on the labor ministry's website.)

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Sumio Ito; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)