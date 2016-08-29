Job-seekers rest on a bench at a job fair held for graduates in Tokyo November 15, 2008. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao/File Photo

TOKYO Japan's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 3.0 percent in July from the previous month, data by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed on Tuesday.

The median estimate from a Reuters poll of economists was for a rate of 3.1 percent, unchanged from June.

The jobs-applicants ratio was unchanged from June at 1.37, separate data by the labor ministry showed. The median estimate was for a ratio of 1.38.

