Wall Street dips as pharma, bank stocks lose ground
The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were on track for their first back-to-back losses in more than a month, led by declines in drug and bank stocks.
TOKYO Haruhiko Kuroda, the government's nominee for next Bank of Japan governor, said on Monday he personally wanted to pursue monetary easing on the belief that an appropriate time span for achieving 2 percent inflation would be around two years.
Kuroda was cautious about any BOJ measures directly aimed at affecting currency moves, saying that maintaining currency stability was the responsibility of the government, not the central bank.
Kuroda made the remarks in a confirmation hearing at the lower house of parliament.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)
The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were on track for their first back-to-back losses in more than a month, led by declines in drug and bank stocks.
WASHINGTON The U.S. trade deficit jumped to a near five-year high in January as rising oil prices helped to push up the import bill, pointing to slower economic growth in the first quarter and posing a challenge for the Trump administration.
Snap Inc's shares tumbled 11 percent on Tuesday and traders raced to position themselves to cash in on further losses after analysts gave the company a lukewarm reception following its red-hot market debut.