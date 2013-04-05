Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda sits down on a chair as he attends a news conference after his first monetary policy meeting as BOJ governor in Tokyo, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday he saw no immediate risk of bubbles forming in stock and bond markets a day after the BOJ's plan to expand the monetary base pushed Japanese stocks to the highest in nearly five years and sent bond yields to record lows.

The BOJ launched a radical overhaul of monetary policy on Thursday by agreeing to inject about $1.4 trillion into the economy in less than two years in a radical gamble to end 15 years of deflation.

