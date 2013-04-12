Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks during a group interview at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday that since the bank overhauled monetary policy moves in long-term yields have been volatile and he wants to closely watch market moves.

Kuroda made the comments at a meeting on the government's monthly economic report, according to a Cabinet Office official.

