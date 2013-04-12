Exclusive: Saudi Arabia wants oil prices to rise to around $60 in 2017 - sources
DUBAI/LONDON Saudi Arabia wants crude oil prices to rise to around $60 a barrel this year, five sources from OPEC countries and the oil industry said.
TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday that since the bank overhauled monetary policy moves in long-term yields have been volatile and he wants to closely watch market moves.
Kuroda made the comments at a meeting on the government's monthly economic report, according to a Cabinet Office official.
NEW YORK U.S. stocks ended slightly higher on Monday and the Dow closed at a record high for a 12th straight session, as President Donald Trump said he would make a "big" infrastructure statement on Tuesday.
CHICAGO/WILMINGTON, Del. A year ago, Peabody Energy Corp's chief executive was presiding over $2 billion of losses as the world's largest private sector coal miner spiraled into bankruptcy.