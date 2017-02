Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda arrives at the G7 Finance Ministers meeting in Aylesbury, southern England May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Alastair Grant/Pool

TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday that a weak yen can contribute to higher prices via an increase in import prices, but the central bank is not trying to achieve inflation by focusing solely on import prices.

Kuroda, speaking in the upper house budget committee, said the BOJ wants to achieve its 2 percent inflation target in a balanced way due to a pickup in economic activity.

