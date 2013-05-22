Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks during a news conference in Tokyo, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday that the central bank would closely monitor moves in the government bond market and respond with flexibility in its purchases of government debt and in its market operations.

Earlier on Wednesday, the BOJ maintained its pledge to increase base money, or cash and deposits at the central bank, at an annual pace of 60 trillion ($583 billion) to 70 trillion yen by a unanimous vote.

Below are key quotes from Kuroda in his news conference after the bank wrapped up its two-day policy meeting:

BOND YIELDS

"The BOJ's JGB purchasing will have an effect to shrink risk premiums and such effects will strengthen along with the progress in the BOJ's JGB purchasing,"

"Thus, under the BOJ's quantitative and qualitative monetary easing, which will put strong downward pressure on yields, I don't expect long-term yields will spike,"

"The BOJ will continue to examine the JGB market movement closely and exchange views closely with market participants, and will respond to the market moves with flexibility in the frequency, pace and target of JGB purchasing in the market operations.

"I don't think recent rises in yield will have a significant impact on the economy."

MONETARY POLICY

"There's no change at all to our aim (of achieving 2 percent inflation) in two years. The decision we made on April 4 remains intact, we just did not repeat (the time frame) in today's statement, which was brief compared to a comprehensive and detailed one issued on April 4.

"There's no change to our stance that we'll continue with qualitative and quantitative easing that was decided on April 4."

