Wall St. edges higher as earnings kick into high gear
Wall Street edged higher on Tuesday, led by technology and materials stocks, as the corporate earnings season kicked into high gear.
TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda voiced optimism over the health of the U.S. economy in a meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday.
In his first such meeting since September, Kuroda said he received no particular requests from the premier on monetary policy and that there was no specific discussion about U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.
"Today's meeting is one of the meetings that I regularly hold with the prime minister," Kuroda told reporters after the meeting.
"I explained recent developments in the global economy. We did not specifically talk about Trump," he said. Kuroda also said he told Abe the U.S. economy was growing steadily.
The BOJ has kept monetary policy steady since revamping its policy framework in September last year to one better suited for a long-term battle against deflation.
WASHINGTON U.S. home resales fell more than expected in December as the supply of houses on the market dropped to levels last seen in 1999, which could have limited choice for buyers.
WASHINGTON The U.S. budget deficit is expected to dip in fiscal year 2017 but expand later in the decade, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said in a report on Tuesday that showed President Donald Trump inheriting a tricky long-term deficit picture.