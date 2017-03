Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks before a meeting of the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) at the World Bank/IMF annual meetings in Washington October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday that investors have been buying the yen recently due to risk aversion and worries about the global economic outlook, according to a government official.

Kuroda, who spoke at a meeting of the government's top advisory panel on economics and fiscal policy, also said the BOJ will monitor how market moves impact Japan's economy and prices, according to the official.

(Reporting by Stanley White)