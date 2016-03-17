Wall Street eases as geopolitical risks weigh on sentiment
U.S. stocks eased Tuesday afternoon as mounting geopolitical tensions drove investors out of riskier assets.
TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday that inflation had slowed temporarily due to declines in oil prices but that the overall price trend was improving excluding oil.
Kuroda, speaking in the upper house budget committee, also said the BOJ was still only about halfway towards meeting its 2 percent price target.
WASHINGTON U.S. job openings rose to a seven-month high in February while the pace of hiring slipped, pointing to a growing skills mismatch and a further tightening of labor market conditions.