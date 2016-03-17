Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday that inflation had slowed temporarily due to declines in oil prices but that the overall price trend was improving excluding oil.

Kuroda, speaking in the upper house budget committee, also said the BOJ was still only about halfway towards meeting its 2 percent price target.

