TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday there is no truth to media reports that the central bank will time its next easing to coincide with an upper house election in July.

Kuroda, speaking at the upper house financial affairs committee, also said he thought the BOJ's current monetary policy stance is appropriate but the BOJ's policy board will debate and decide policy each time it meets.

