Japan's Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Chengdu in Southwestern China's Sichuan province, Sunday, July 24, 2016. REUTERS/Ng Han Guan/Pool

TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday the central bank will maintain ultra-loose monetary conditions to support the country's economic recovery, according to a Cabinet Office official.

"The BOJ will closely watch how recent market moves affect Japan's economy and prices," the Cabinet Office official quoted Kuroda as saying at a meeting of ministers and the BOJ governor to approve the government's monthly economic report.

Kuroda added that 20- and 30-year government bond yields were rising reflecting various market expectations over the BOJ's comprehensive assessment of its policies due next week, according to the official.

