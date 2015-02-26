TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday there was no ceiling on how much the central bank would expand its balance sheet relative to the size of the country's gross domestic product (GDP).

Kuroda, speaking in parliament, also said interest paid to excess reserves commercial banks park at the central bank help smooth increases in base money, but that the BOJ board may debate in the future whether to cut the 0.1 percent floor on money market rates.

"We don't have any particular ceiling," Kuroda said, when asked if there was a limit on expanding its assets.

"We have not set a deadline for the current qualitative and quantitative easing. We'll keep it in place until we achieve 2 percent price goal stably and sustainably. We cannot say until when or how much" we will expand the size of the balance sheet.

The BOJ's balance sheet has expanded to 277 trillion yen ($2.33 trillion) as of Wednesday, nearly two-thirds the size of Japan's GDP, due to its aggressive asset purchases, far exceeding that of major central banks.

The BOJ adopted its stimulus program in April 2013, pledging to hit an inflation target of 2 percent in roughly two years by doubling base money through aggressive asset purchases. It stunned global markets on Oct. 31 by deploying additional monetary stimulus.

Following the BOJ's additional easing, the government delayed a second sales tax hike to 10 percent planned for October this year by 18 months to April 2017.

While Kuroda said the impact of April's sales tax hike to 8 percent from 5 percent has largely subsided, he said the next sales tax hike planned in 2017 would not sway monetary policy.

Kuroda also said a median forecast of the BOJ's nine board members produced in January, which is for core consumer inflation to hit 2.2 percent in fiscal 2016, showed that members of the board expect inflation to hit the central bank's 2 percent target by the end of that year in March 2017.

"There isn't a time frame set in stone when we say roughly two years," Kuroda told parliament, when asked by a lawmaker which specific years the BOJ had in mind in setting the two-year time frame.

Core consumer inflation has slowed due largely to weak domestic demand and slumping oil prices. It stood at 0.5 percent in the year to December, well below the BOJ's target nearly two years into the adoption of quantitative easing.

It was too early to debate an exit strategy for the stimulus program as Japan was still halfway in meeting its price target, he added.

(Writing by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Jacqueline Wong)