TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday many central banks think their own inflation targets should be maintained at current levels of 2 percent instead of being raised to 3 or 4 percent.

He also said the BOJ has made a "very powerful" commitment by pledging to maintain its massive stimulus program until actual inflation overshoots its 2 percent target.

"We will continue to implement an extremely accommodative, expansionary monetary policy not just to reach to 2 percent but to allow actual inflation go beyond 2 percent," he said in a seminar.

Some U.S. academics have called for central banks to raise their inflation targets from 2 percent to reassure markets that they are committed to doing more to push up disappointingly low inflation.

