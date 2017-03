TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday the benefits of a weak yen outweigh the costs if the yen's decline is in line with economic fundamentals.

But he added that the central bank must be mindful that the weak yen affects various entities in different ways and with a time lag.

Kuroda made the comments in response to a question from an economist after delivering a speech at a seminar.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)