TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday the yen's recent rises were among factors that led to a deterioration in big manufacturers' business sentiment in the central bank's quarterly "tankan" survey released last week.
"I don't think Japan's economy is heading toward a slump. But exports and output are showing some weaknesses due to the slowdown in emerging economies," Kuroda told parliament.
"It's true yen rises have had a negative effect on big manufacturers' sentiment," he said, adding that it was desirable for currency rates to move in a way reflecting Japan's economic fundamentals.
