Illustrative picture shows Japanese 10,000 yen bank notes spread out at an office of World Currency Shop in Tokyo in this August 9, 2010 illustrative picture. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao/File Photo

OSAKA Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday the central bank would closely watch how recent yen rises could affect the country's economy and prices.

"It's basically desirable for currency rates to move stably reflecting economic fundamentals," Kuroda said in a meeting with business executives in Osaka, western Japan.

He said he would not comment on currency levels or daily yen moves.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)