A worker stands in the shell of a building at a construction site in Tokyo June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

TOKYO Japan's core machinery orders fell 7.9 percent in June, down for the first time in four months, Cabinet Office data showed on Thursday.

Companies surveyed by the Cabinet Office have forecast that core orders will rise 0.3 percent in July-September from the previous quarter. Orders rose 2.9 percent in April-June, marking the fourth straight quarterly gain.

Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, grew 16.6 percent in June.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)