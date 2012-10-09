TOKYO Economics Minister Seiji Maehara said on Tuesday he wants the Bank of Japan to quickly achieve results showing it is meeting its goal of a 1 percent rise in consumer prices.

He also said the government and the central bank should consider additional policy options if necessary.

Maehara, speaking to reporters, also said BOJ purchases of foreign bonds for currency intervention would require revisions to the laws governing the central bank and the approval of the finance minister.

Maehara said he thought an accord on monetary policy between the government and the BOJ was one option to help Japan escape deflation, but that it was up to Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda to decide.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Michael Watson)