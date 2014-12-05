Energy drags on Wall St. as oil falls further; airlines slide
U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as oil prices dropped to their lowest since November and airlines pulled industrial stocks down as a blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast.
TOKYO The Bank of Japan's monetary policy is not targeting yen depreciation, but declines in the yen are a side effect of quantitative easing, a senior finance ministry official said.
Other countries also share this understanding about Japanese monetary policy, Masatsugu Asakawa, head of the international bureau, said at a seminar.
TOKYO The dollar was on tenterhooks in Asian trading on Wednesday as investors waited anxiously to see what clues the U.S. Federal Reserve would soon reveal on its monetary policy outlook.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump will nominate Goldman Sachs Group Managing Director James Donovan as deputy secretary of the Treasury, the White House said on Tuesday.