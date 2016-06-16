U.S. private sector adds 246,000 jobs in January, topping estimates: ADP
U.S. private employers added 246,000 jobs in January, above economists' expectations, a report by a payrolls processor showed on Wednesday.
TOKYO A senior official at Japan's Ministry of Finance said on Thursday he was concerned about one-sided, fast moves in the currency market.
The comment came as the dollar slid to a 21-month low against the yen following the Bank of Japan's decision to refrain from expanding its monetary stimulus.
LONDON Oil edged further above $55 a barrel on Wednesday supported by signs that Russia and OPEC producers are delivering on promised supply reductions, although a report showing a large rise in U.S. crude inventories limited gains.
LONDON/SINGAPORE Factories across the world fired up -- or at least kept up activity in January -- with some registering multi-year output, just as a barrage of political risks threaten the global economy with potential harm.