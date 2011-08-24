TOKYO Japan unveiled a $100 billion credit line on Wednesday for companies investing overseas, tapping its foreign reserves for a third time in as many years, and stepped up monitoring currency positions of financial institutions in an attempt to curb the yen's strength.

The ministry of finance (MoF) plans to extend dollar loans, jointly with Japanese banks, to companies looking to invest abroad and said it hopes to "prompt private sector's conversion of yen to foreign currencies, to stabilize markets."

Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda said he hoped the measures would reverse excessive rises in the yen that hurt Japan's export-reliant economy, which is just emerging from the devastation of the March earthquake and tsunami.

But the dollar fell against the yen as market players were disappointed there was no explicit mention of currency intervention, and doubted the effectiveness of the new steps in turning the weak-dollar tide.

"There are limits to what the government can do when such a big market force is driving up the yen. This facility won't curb yen rises," said Tomoko Fujii, FX strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in Tokyo.

In a news conference announcing the measures, Noda repeated his warning to markets that Tokyo may intervene to weaken the yen, saying he was watching more carefully than before whether there is any speculative activity in the market.

"We won't exclude any options and will take decisive action when necessary," Noda said. "We decided to compile the package to show our strong determination that we will act if current yen rises persist, or if the yen rises further."

The Bank of Japan also said in a statement that it will continue to watch how currency moves will affect the economic outlook, signaling its readiness to ease monetary policy again if yen gains threaten the economy's recovery prospects.

This is the third time that Japan tapped into its foreign reserves to stabilize markets amid global turmoil since the financial crisis of 2008.

MARKETS DOUBT EFFECT

The credit facility, to be in place for a year, is aimed at facilitating companies' acquisitions of overseas firms and energy resources, the MoF said in a statement.

The government will also require major financial institutions operating in Japan to report on currency positions held by dealers on a daily basis until the end of September to strengthen monitoring of markets and ensure their stability.

Asked if the result of the monitoring could lead to any action against financial institutions, Noda only said it would depend on the outcome and that the initial goal was to gain more information about markets.

Market players say the move is an attempt to discourage investors from building up speculative short-dollar positions, but will be unsuccessful because it does not apply to the overseas players who appear to be largely driving up the yen.

"If the Japanese government is prepared to so far as to ban shortening of the dollar against the yen, the measure would have a significant effect. However, such a ban on holding FX positions would be a big step and it would significantly hinder financial activity in the Tokyo market," said Takuji Okubo, chief Japan economist at Societe Generale Securities.

Some currency traders even fear that the monitoring step could diminish liquidity and volatility during Tokyo hours by scaring away investors from the Tokyo market.

"If we have to report positions until 3:30 p.m., everyone will refrain from taking any large positions in Tokyo time altogether and then do whatever they want in London and New York trading hours," said a trader for a Japanese bank who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Japanese authorities intervened unilaterally in the currency market and eased monetary policy on August 4. But the steps have not stopped investors from seeking the yen as a safe haven against risk, with the dollar hovering around 76.65 yen on Wednesday, now far from the record low of 75.94 yen hit last week.

Markets are bracing for another round of intervention but doubt if it would be effective in weakening the yen, particularly with little likelihood Tokyo could persuade its Group of Seven counterparts to act jointly in the currency market.

Noda also repeated that the government will work closely with the BOJ to ease the economy's pain from recent yen rises.

The BOJ will consider easing monetary policy further, possibly before its next scheduled rate review on September 6-7, if sharp yen rises push down share prices enough to severely hurt business sentiment, sources familiar with the central bank's thinking have said.

(Additional reporting by Kaori Kaneko and Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Ramya Venugopal)