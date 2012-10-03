Takehiko Nakao, Vice Minister of Finance for International Affairs of Japan, speaks at the Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

TOKYO Japan's top currency tsar repeated determination to act firmly against excessive yen gains, saying its recent movements have been one-sided and do not reflect the country's economic fundamentals.

"Our position is that recent yen appreciation is one-sided and doesn't represent economic fundamentals," Takehiko Nakao, Japan's vice finance minister for international affairs, told reporters at the Foreign Press Center Japan on Wednesday.

"If there is a big movement in currencies we'll take decisive action if needed, that is our stance," he said.

Japan will host a Group of Seven finance ministers' meeting and separate annual gatherings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank next week.

