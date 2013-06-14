TOKYO Japan is determined to convince investors that it is serious about securing both solid economic growth and fiscal health as the best way to calm financial markets, a senior government official said on Friday.

Vice Economics Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura played down recent market turbulence as an understandable correction after past rapid moves but assured that Tokyo would swiftly implement growth and fiscal strategies approved hours earlier. By doing so, the government would be taking advantage of breathing space provided by the central bank's sweeping monetary stimulus.

"We share the view that stock and currency markets are going through correction after rapid moves but that there's no need to respond in a haste," Nishimura told Reuters in an interview.

"We also take it that markets are pushing us to carry out our plans, so we've made a firmer resolve to steadily implement them. As long as we make steady efforts, we are not worried about the overall economy."

Japan's Nikkei share average .N225 entered bear market territory for the second time in less than a week on Thursday, having plunged more than 20 percent from a 5-1/2-year high hit on May 23. It staged a rebound on Friday.

The dollar hovered near its lowest level since April 4 when the Bank of Japan launched an intense burst of stimulus, which has led to volatility in bond markets. The BOJ held off on new steps this week arguing that bond markets had stabilized, the decision disappointed some investors and pushed the yen higher.

But Nishimura, who can attend the BOJ's policy meetings in economy minister's absence, said the central bank made a right decision, given that bond markets have become less volatile than stock and currency markets.

"The BOJ has various tools for its fund supply and I expect it will respond appropriately based on its own judgment, so I'd like to trust it and watch it."

Nishimura said the government should not react to day-to-day movements of the yen although its weakness caused as a result of the BOJ's aggressive easing is supporting the economy for now.

"The bold monetary easing is a policy that buys time ... It means that we must use it to implement growth strategies."

As part of growth strategy, the government is aiming to overhaul tax system in the way that encourages capital spending, but broader corporate tax cuts should be tackled in the medium term, rather than right now, Nishimura said.

"It wouldn't make sense if tax cuts only boosted internal reserves ... There's also a debate over how effective corporate tax cuts could be given about 70 percent of Japanese firms are not paying corporate tax," Nishimura said. "I'm also aware of the need for lower tax rates to attract foreign investment. So we need to make a comprehensive judgment on this issue."

To achieve its fiscal targets of halving the primary deficit - the budget excluding new bond sales and debt servicing - by March 2016 and returning to surplus by March 2021, the government will lay out concrete steps in August, in time for G20 summit in St. Petersburg in Russia the following month.

"We hope to make people overseas understand our aim of achieving both economic growth and fiscal rebuilding, and our determination to carry out the growth strategy," Nishimura said.

