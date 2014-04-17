Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
TOKYO Japanese Vice Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Thursday that the economy remains on a firm footing after the April 1 sales tax hike and that the impact of the higher consumption tax was within expectations.
A pick-up in capital spending and an improvement in job market conditions will help the economy stay on track for a moderate recovery, Nishimura said.
Nishimura was speaking to reporters after the government cut its overall economic view due to a pullback in demand caused by the April 1 sales tax hike, its first downgrade since late 2012.
He said investors should focus on the real state of economy rather than fretting over additional monetary stimulus by the Bank of Japan and added that the government and the BOJ share the view on the economy and financial environment.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto)
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.