TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has done a good job in helping revive the economy but there are limits to what monetary policy can do, OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria said on Wednesday.

He also said that if Japan is successful in pulling out of stagnation, the yen will rise over the medium to long term.

"The first arrow (of Abenomics) is working, but there are limits. There are limits to what monetary policy can do. Structural reforms are not in the hands of central banks," Gurria told a news conference.

