TOKYO Japan's industrial output fell 2.1 percent in March from the previous month, government data showed on Friday, in a sign of a temporary slowdown in production.

The result compared with the median estimate of a 0.8 percent decline in a Reuters poll of economists. It followed a revised 3.2 percent increase in February, the data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed.

Manufacturers surveyed by the ministry expect output to rise 8.9 percent in April and fall 3.7 percent in May.

