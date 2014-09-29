China vows zero tolerance for faked data
BEIJING China's top statistician said on Sunday anyone caught falsifying economic data would face zero tolerance and be punished under the law.
TOKYO Japanese industrial output unexpectedly fell 1.5 percent in August, data released by the trade ministry showed on Tuesday, in a sign factory activity is struggling to recover from a slump caused by a hike in the sales tax.
The fall compared with economists' median estimate of a 0.2 percent increase in a Reuters poll, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry data showed. It followed a 0.4 percent rise in July and a 3.4 percent drop in June, which was the biggest decline since the March 2011 earthquake.
Manufacturers surveyed by the ministry expect output to rise 6.0 percent in September but decrease 0.2 percent in October, the data showed.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
BEIJING China, which has left its 2017 budget deficit target unchanged from last year's goal, should moderately control its budget deficit ratio, Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao said on Sunday.
LONDON HSBC Holdings Plc is lining up Mark Tucker, currently chief executive of insurer AIA Group Ltd , to be the next chairman of Europe's biggest bank, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Sunday.