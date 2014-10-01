An employee works at a factory inside the Japan Automotive Parts Industrial Center (JAPIC), in Danyang, Jiangsu province July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Japanese manufacturing activity expanded in September at a slightly slower pace than the previous month, in a sign that economic momentum is still faltering after a sales tax increase in April.

The final Markit/JMMA Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) was a seasonally adjusted 51.7 in September, unchanged from a preliminary reading but lower than a final 52.2 in August.

Still, the index remained above the 50 threshold that separates expansion from contraction for the fourth straight month.

Factory output, consumer spending and real wages all fell in August, offering fresh signs the economy is reeling after an increase in the sales tax in April, government data showed on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Kim Coghill)