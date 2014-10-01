Wall Street edges up on gains in tech, bank stocks
U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Thursday as Oracle boosted the technology sector and bank shares gained after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time this year.
Japanese manufacturing activity expanded in September at a slightly slower pace than the previous month, in a sign that economic momentum is still faltering after a sales tax increase in April.
The final Markit/JMMA Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) was a seasonally adjusted 51.7 in September, unchanged from a preliminary reading but lower than a final 52.2 in August.
Still, the index remained above the 50 threshold that separates expansion from contraction for the fourth straight month.
Factory output, consumer spending and real wages all fell in August, offering fresh signs the economy is reeling after an increase in the sales tax in April, government data showed on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Kim Coghill)
SINGAPORE The long cycle of falling interest rates in Asia could be over after the U.S. Federal Reserve's third rate rise in 15 months was followed quickly by monetary tightening in the world's second-biggest economy, China.
WASHINGTON It's not unusual for a newly minted White House to present what's known as a "skinny budget," a wish list of spending requests for Congress and some basic economic projections.